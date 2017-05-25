Al-Quds University joins COMSATS Council as 21st member

Zubair Qureshi

The COMSATS Coordinating Council has expanded to reach a total of 21 institutions after it has approved the Al-Quds University of Palestine as its new member by giving the status of centre of excellence.

The Coordinating Council is the most dynamic technical cooperation forum of the South under the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS). According to a statement issued here by the COMSATS Secretariat , the approval of the Al-Quds University membership has been accorded at the Council’s 20th annual meeting held in Cairo, Egypt.

The induction is hailed widely by the Council’s Chairperson, Prof Ashraf Shaalan, President of National Research Centre (NRC), Egypt; COMSATS Executive Director Dr. S.M. Junaid Zaidi, who is also the Secretary to the Council, and observers of the meeting. The observers included Executive Director of the World Academy of Sciences, Italy, Dr. M.H.A. Hassan, and Sr. Programme Specialist, Science Unit, UNESCO Office in Cairo, Nazar Hassan.

Prof Khaled Kassem, Senior Assistant Minister for Strategic Plans and Supporting Systems, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Egypt, inaugurated the Council meeting.

The communique issued by the meeting encourages the Centers of Excellence to enhance cooperation with other Network members for launching new projects and programmes for the benefit of member states; and become creators of knowledge in addition to being users of the same.