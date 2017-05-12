Al-Othaimeen asks world to scale up assistance to Somali people

London

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has called on the international community, including UN agencies and civil society organizations, to scale up assistance for hunger-stricken Somalia.

Speaking at the London Conference for Somalia, Thursday 2017, Dr. Al-Othaimeen urged the international community to invest in agriculture, livestock and fisheries, help advanceenergy infrastructure, forgo Somalia’s debts and assist in restructuring security services in the country.—PR