Al-Moosvi denounces atrocities of Indian army in Kupwara

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has strongly denounced the reign of terror unleashed by Indian Army in Kupwara district.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing of an elderly civilian and the injuring of many other people in the firing of Indian Army on protesters in Kupwara as the worst example of human rights violations in the occupied territory.

He expressed serious concern over the formation of extremist Hindus’ private army, Jana Seva, by a priest in Kanpur to fight Kashmiri ‘stone-pelter’ boys. However, he said that when seven hundred thousand Indian troops had failed to crush the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people, what the so-called ‘Jana Sena’ could do. “It is the sheer frustration of New Delhi that it has organized the so-called Jana Sena to counter pro-freedom people in Kashmir,” he added.

Commenting on the imposition of ban on the Internet service in occupied Kashmir, the senior APHC leader said that India wanted to hide its atrocious character by blocking social networking sites in the territory. “The ban on social media is a sinister design and its purpose is to keep the world in dark about the atrocities being committed upon the Kashmiri people by the Indian administration and forces. The print and electronic media has already been controlled and curbed and a distorted picture about Kashmir is being displayed by it,” he said.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi condemning the arrest of pro-freedom leaders said that such brutal tactics could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement.—KMS