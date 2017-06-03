Al Meezan holds Islamic investment, seminar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Al Meezan Investments in collaboration with Central Depository Company, with the objective to create awareness on Islamic Investments & Capital Markets held a seminar in Karachi.

The objective of the session was to help educate both the current and potential investors with respect to the investment needs, investment avenues and growth and performance of Islamic investment avenues. During the session participants actively engaged in discussions on various topics with representatives of Al Meezan Investments and CDC. Attendees understood about the importance and benefits of saving, investing, and investments planning, gaining insight on how to benefit from capital market investments.

Speaking of the event, Talha Anwar, Head of Sales & Marketing Al Meezan, highlighted, “There is a lot of potential among masses for Islamic Investment; however there is also a sheer lack of information and awareness. We should take the responsibility to educate people create awareness so that people can make sound investment choices. Platforms like these give people the opportunity to realize that investing is an excellent avenue for potential growth of one’s wealth.”

Talha Anwar explained the mutual funds as an investment vehicle while highlighting its features and benefits. He said that mutual funds as a structured mechanism helps individuals to generate wealth as per their investment objective and risk appetite. Also, Al Meezan offers Meezan Savings Plans which are designed to enable the investors to systematically save as per the risk appetite to achieve their desired future goals. The plan comes with an in built Takaful feature to provide a financial cover against the uncertainty of investor’s life.

Shariq Naseem, Head of Product Development and Marketing CDC, gave an overview of CDC’s role with a perspective to Pakistan’s capital markets. He highlighted the objectives and accomplishments of CDC to provide secured and dependable services to the capital and financial market.

Al Meezan aims to educate people about the significance of Shariah compliant investing in mutual funds and its benefits. The company is the market leader and strives to retain and grow its market share in mutual funds industry by providing competitive fund performance and introducing customized product to facilitate individuals in achieving their financial goals.