Al Hilal delivers 1.94pc dividend

London

Al Hilal Bank announced the dividend payout of its Al-Hilal Global Balanced Fund. The Fund, which was launched in 2014, distributed a 1.94 per cent dividend to all registered unit holders as of 24 January 2017.

Al Hilal Global Balanced Fund aims to generate appropriate periodic revenues on its Investments, giving the Investors a chance to receive periodic dividends, and achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of high dividend-yield stocks and Shari’ah compliant fixed-income securities (Sukuk).

Al Hilal Bank currently offers three open-ended mutual funds inclusive of the Global Balanced Fund. The Bank’s first fund, the GCC Equity Fund, was launched in 2011 and has performed strongly despite highly volatile market conditions, delivering a healthy double digit return of 22.81 per cent since inception. The GCC Equity fund was awarded “Best Islamic Fund” by the Banker Middle East UAE Product Awards in 2013 and 2014. On the other hand, the Global Sukuk Fund, launched in 2012, aims to generate a regular stream income as well as achieve capital growth by investing in a global universe of Shari’ah-compliant fixed-income securities (Sukuk) issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate organisations.—Agencies