AL Habib Zamanat Account launched

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bank AL Habib has launched an investment account ‘AL Habib Zamanat Account’ with free life insurance for the entire tenure and ensures payment of plan amount. The Account is designed as a savings tool that enables the customers to plan and save from now for the future. The Account can be opened with as low as Rs. 2,000 with an option to invest a lump sum or in installments.

At present, Bank AL Habib has a network of 605 branches & sub-branches in 210 cities including overseas branches in Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The Bank also has representative offices in Dubai, Turkey and China.