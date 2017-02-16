Al Baraka organizes blood donation camp

Karachi

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited organized a blood donation camp at its Head office in Karachi recently. At Al Baraka, Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of their business model. The Bank operates with a vision of providing society with a fair & equitable financial system; one which rewards efforts and contributes to the development of the community. The bank’s vision is shared by each member of the organization and that reflected in the zealous participation of the Al Baraka family in the blood donation drive. This blood donation drive was organized in collaboration with Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF). Ahmed Shuja Kidwai, Chief Operating Officer Al Baraka Pakistan shared that “As responsible citizens and flag bearers of Islamic finance we at Al Baraka consider it an obligation to serve the society. Saving a human life is one of the noblest causes known to man and our institution is always looking forward to support such causes.—PR