Al Baraka Bank donates Rs.1m to GCU

Salim Ahmed

A private bank (Al Baraka Bank) has donated one million rupees to the Government College University Lahore Endowment Fund Trust for initiating scholarship for the university’s financially-challenged students.

Mr. Shafqaat Ahmed, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, handed over the donation cheque to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah at a graceful ceremony at the GCU Syndicate Committee Room. GCU-EFT Executive Committee Secretary Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor, former chairman WAPDA Tariq Hameed, former President LCCI Mian Muzaffar Ali and noted businessmen Mian Ashraf and Mr Javed Oberoi.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt said the trust would initiate a perpetual golden scholarship from the donation which would be given to a financially-challenged student every year on merit.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah expressed gratitude to the bank’s CEO for their first donation to the endowment fund, appreciating that leading banks in Pakistan had a realization towards their corporate social responsibility. He said that different banks had initiated perpetual golden scholarships in their name for the university’s financially-challenged students. He hoped with the support of leading corporate organizations, philanthropists and alumni, the GCU EFT would soon grow financial stronger enough to support the every financially-challenged student of the university.

Mr. Shafqaat Ahmed pledged that the bank would initiate at least one golden scholarship with GCU-EFT every year.