Al-Aqsa siege: A palpable in’t law breach

Syed Qamar A Rizvi

TO create tension and extend occupation remains an unjustified Netanyahu’s policy in East Jerusalem. Yet nothing can ever alter Palestinians’ truth as regard to their unflinching affiliation with Al Quds, nor can the draconian Israeli tactics deter the legal veracity of Palestinians’ claim over the Al-Aqsa mosque. President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party had called for a Day of Rage on July 21 after metal detectors and turnstiles were installed at the entrance of al-Aqsa following Friday’s deadly shoot-out that left two Israeli security officers and three Israeli Palestinians dead.

In recent years, there has been a popular Palestinian uprising against the occupying regime’s intensive armed incursions at the mosque by settlers guarded by Israeli police. Sheikh Azzam Khatib Tamimi, head of the Waqf, the Islamic authority in charge of al-Aqsa, said earlier that the authority had instructed “imams in all the mosques in the city of Jerusalem not to hold prayers in their mosques and to come to al-Aqsa”. Former grand mufti of Jerusalem Ekremeh Sabri told NBC News by phone that the protesters were refusing to enter into Al Aqsa mosque through the electronic gates.

Worshippers outside the Old City were scattered soon after Friday prayers on July 14 as Zionist forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowds in Salah al-Din Street. Four Palestinians were reported injured and three killed. Israeli forces also entered Al-Makassad hospital in Jerusalem Al-Quds, and asked employees to leave. Witnesses said they believed Zionist officers were looking for those wounded in the clashes. Earlier the hospital released a statement asking for blood donations due to the number of injured. Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, said the barriers should be removed, while Jerusalem police insisted they stay. Talks to remove metal detectors from the gated entrances drastically failed overnight as Palestinian Authority negotiators refused to accept Israel’s offer of subjecting only “suspicious people” to metal detection checks. The Zionist regime had poured thousands of extra forces into the city. Troops were seen taking up positions above crowds of worshipers, armed with baton rounds and assault rifles. Officials including the Palestinian Authority’s chief negotiator, Hatem Abdel-Kader, were arrested shortly after the talks failed.

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound has been a Jewish target in recent days since the Jewish organizations calling for the compound to be open to Jews for the week after Tisha B’Av and others seeking to celebrate unconfirmed reports that Israel is negotiating the reopening of the compound to non-Muslim worship. “The closure of al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the occupation in itself and the prevention of the call for prayers are all unfair and unjust and constitute a violation to the United Nations resolutions and the international agreements,” Omar Kiswani, director of the al-Aqsa Mosque, told reporters outside the site.

Ironically, Palestinians have seen the measures at Al-Aqsa as the latest pretense methodology of Israeli authorities— using Israeli-Palestinian violence and tensions as a means of furthering control over important sites in the occupied Palestinian territory . Israeli forces have set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabbir village, in order to prevent residents from heading towards the Old City.

International law is a core of the UN Charter. The third paragraph of preamble of the UN Charter states as a key goal of the organization “to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained’’. Principally, Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian sanctities/sanctuaries are under Jordanian guardianship, as Jordan was the ruling authority before the Israeli occupation. In the Jordan-Israel peace agreement signed in 1994, the government in Amman kept its guardianship over such sites. This was affirmed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who signed an agreement with King Abdullah II in March , 2015, giving him the right to guard and defend Jerusalem and the holy sites in Palestine.

In an unjustified move in November, 2016, the Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved a draft law to ban the use of speakers for calls to prayer in mosques in Jerusalem and Arab towns within the Green Line. The committee’s statement attached to the decree cited as reasoning that the call to prayer is a form of noise pollution. In March, 2017 , the Knesset approved the first reading of anti Azan bill. The draft legislation aims to stop mosques from using loudspeakers to amplify the Muslim call to prayer in Israel and Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem from 11pm to 7am. Israel’s Education Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the pro-settler Jewish Home party, warned of an Israeli “capitulation” that “will damage Israel’s power of deterrence and will endanger the lives of the visitors, the worshipers and the police officers.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin to swiftly remove the detectors “within the framework of freedom of religion and worship”. Factually, an Israeli move to establish Tel Aviv’s writ in East Jerusalem cannot be unacceptable to the Palestinians since it is beyond the Jewish property line. This truth is endorsed by all conventional norms of international law. Factually, the metal detectors serve no security purpose, rather the erection is aimed at making a political ploy to pressurise the Palestinians into relinquishing control of the Al-Aqsa mosque. The Israeli siege of Al-Aqsa is against the fundamental rights of the Palestinians guaranteed and protected to them by the UN resolution 217 passed on December 8, 1948.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.

