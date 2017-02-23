Akzonobel completes project for Karachi shipyard

Staff Reporter

Lahore

AkzoNobel Pakistan has recently completed a project with the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) in collaboration with the Government of Turkey. The company provided technical assistance with supreme quality controls by deputing a specialised performance coating team.

Dedicated to enriching individuals and communities through sustainable offerings and solutions, through AkzoNobel’s Planet Possible and the Human Cities initiative the paints giant provides specialised coatings as required by the manufacturers of defence needs. For all distinctive projects, AkzoNobel deputes permanent on-site technical staff to provide assistance and to ensure the quality application of coatings.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Jehanzeb Khan, Chief Executive, AkzoNobel Pakistan, said, “We are proud that our Decorative and Performance Coatings portfolio are endowing essential colour and essential protection to our national institutions.”

AkzoNobel Pakistan has been a major supplier to industries and consumers worldwide with innovative products and is passionate about developing sustainable solutions for its customers. Khan further reiterated the company’s commitment to be a frontrunner in serving the needs and requirements of Pakistan.

Expressing this commitment, Khan said: “AkzoNobel Pakistan, as a national unit and corporate entity, has played its part in development of Pakistan and has been a frontrunner in matching the requirements of our customers, whether they are household consumers or prominent institutions of the country. We are committed to provide the best solution possible, be it in marine coatings, industrial and protective coatings and specialty chemicals in addition to the nationally acclaimed decorative paints, portfolio.”