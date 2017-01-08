Akbar, Kalwal shifted to police station Rajbagh

Rajbagh

Incarcerated Hurriyat (G) leader and spokesman, Ayaz Akbar and JKLF leader Noor Mohammad Kalwal have been shifted to police station Rajbagh from Kotbalwal jail, Jammu after high court quashed their Public Safety Act (PSA) and directed their release.

Sources told media that both Akbar and Kalwal were brought to police station Rajbagh late last evening. A Hurriyat spokesman said that both pro-freedom leaders have been placed in police custody “illegally”.

“The court quashed their PSA last week and directed their immediate release but still they are under police custody,” he said adding “the detention of both of them is illegal.” Akbar and Kalwal are among those pro-freedom leaders who were arrested soon after the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani on July 8 which triggered a massive people’s uprising in Kashmir.

They were kept in different police station before slapping with PSA.

At the time of shifting both Akbar and Kalwal, their sympathizers shouted anti-India slogans and pro-freedom shouts in the premises.—KR