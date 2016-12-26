AK Public Service Commission

Khurram Iqbal

Via email

Azad Kashmir Public Service Commission advertised various posts of AC, ASP and SO in 2011 however commission could not conduct the paper up till 2015. In 2015, the written examination for these posts was conducted and in May 2015 result was announced and in July 2015 qualified candidates received the interview call letters. When interviews were being conducted in July 2015, there was regime change in AJK through General Election. PML (N) won and constituted a new government.

The moment new government came in the corridors of power, there started the hurdles in the way of working of the commission. A writ was filed in High court and the whole process of interviews was stayed and up to that time almost 34 candidates, after there due interviews, have been recommended for various posts. After two months writ was disposed of and the appellant moved to the Supreme Court and the court just in one day without listening to version of the successful candidates declared the whole process null and void and directed the commission to re-conduct a paper of Precis and composition.

This was very difficult for the successful candidates to accept this however they did so and that paper was re-conducted. Again, already recommended candidates, went for the interviews and on the second day of the interviews government through presidential ordinance terminated the whole public service commission and again the process of selection was stopped. All the successful candidates are in a grave state of confusion that what would happen with their seats and they have been waiting for these posts since 2011. It is humbly submitted to all concerned stakeholders to save the talent of the nation that has come either from the middle or lower strata of our society.