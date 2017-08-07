AJKCCI inks integrated industrial up lift plan

Mirpur (Ajk)

An integrated industrial plan has been inked by the AJK Chamber of Commerce & industry with the coordination of AJK government to encourage and promote local and foreign investment in trade and industrial sector especially by the UK-based Kashmiri expatriates in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

President of AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sohaib Saeed told APP here on Friday that chamber has already moved recommendations to the AJK government by devising a strategy for early revival of over 70 sick Industrial units located in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts. He said that in the light of various proposals the AJK government has assured to encourage and boost.—APP