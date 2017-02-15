AJK to be blessed with much-awaited constitutional reforms soon: AJK PM

Mirpur

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has categorically said that vanishing of Act – 1974, the interim constitution of Azad Jammu & Kashmir is the top priority of his popularly-elected government in order to ensure due empowerment of the AJK government in letter and spirit in all sectors. He was addressing the news conference at the PWD Rest House here Tuesday.

He was flanked by several of his cabinet colleagues including minister for MDA sports and culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Senior minister Ch. Tariq Farooq, MLA Ch. Rukhsar Ahmed and his local party colleagues.

It would strengthen the Kashmir freedom struggle, speedy progress of AJK through self reliance of huge local resources and address of local issues in minimum possible time, he added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan continued that introduction of much-awaited constitutional amendments in interim Act 1974, what he called, the ‘gift’ of late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to the people of AJK, through complete departure of the existing interim constitution in the near future, will lead to the major reform of the existing shape of the interim constitution of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Act 1974 stabbed the due rights of the people of AJK who were denied their legitimate rights through this interim constitution”, the AJK Prime Minister observed.

To a question, the Prime Minister said that the AJK government and the PML-N led government of Pakistan were on the same page regarding the introduction of upcoming constitutional reforms in AJK.

He disclosed that a constitutional reforms committee headed by a federal minister has so far been constituted to bring about the much-needed due amendments in Act 1974, the interim constitution of the AJK State.

He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif was also fully agreed to bring about the amendments in AJK’s constitution.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the proposed constitutional amendments in AJK would further strengthen the deep rooted bondages and relationship of the people of Jammu & Kashmir with Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of the State through more cohesion and solidarity, he declared.

The media had invited the attention of the much-awaited amendments in the interim constitution of AJK – Act 1974 – which were shelved in the former AJK Legislative Assembly of AJK during the outgoing PPP-led coalition government in the State despite the emergence of a parliamentary committee comprising the members from both treasury and opposition benches because of the reported total lack of interest by then PPP regime both at Pakistan and AJK.—APP