AJK to announce new youth policy soon

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for youth and sports, Chaudary Muhammad Saeed has announced to launch a new youth and sports policy for AJK soon.

Speaking at a training workshop titled ‘youth political participation by enhancing advocacy skills’ organized by Center for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) in collaboration with the British Council on Tuesday, Saeed assured the young people that Youth Task Forces will be established in the days ahead as promised by Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

He said that the task forces would be established after consultations with the major youth organizations. Youth Minister also seemed hopeful about the prospects of the inclusion of a Kashmir team in Pakistan Super League, hopefully in the next season. Besides, he also divulged that during his recent visit to the UK, he invited many international sports brands to come to AJK to explore opportunities to open their franchises in AJK.—Email