AJK S C exonerates Speaker Sardar Sadiq

Muzaffarabad

Islamabad The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), today in its verdict, has honorably exonerated Sardar Ghulam Sadiq Khan, Ex-Speaker of AJ&K Legislative Assembly and senior prominent Leader of Pakistan People Party (PPP) from the allegations, leveled by Sardar Bahadur Khan during the general Election Campaign in AJ&K. Ex- Prime Ministers of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah, Ex- Chairman Senate Nayyer Bukhari, Nawab Yusuf Talpur, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Peoples Party Punjab President Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Secretary General Nadeem Afzal Chann, Secretary Information Ghulam Mustafa Khokhar congratulated Sardar Ghulam Sadiq.—Email