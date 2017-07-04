AJK rally denounces US decision on Salahud Din

Rao Atiq ul Amin Khan

Mirpur (AJK)

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Monday banged with full throat anti-US and anti-India slogans after people from all walks of life thronged the streets including in Mirpur city to vehemently condemn the recent decision by US President of declaring Syed Salahuddin a “global terrorist”.

Amidst full-throated anti-US and anti-India slogans the protest rallies declared that Syed Salahuddin is not a terrorist. “Rather he is the hero of the people of Jammu & Kashmir who is fighting for the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir under the fold of the Hizbul Majahideen”, they categorically remarked.

The rallies called upon the United States to immediately withdraw her uncalled for, immoral and hostile and unwarranted executive order of, what they described, its imbalanced President Trump, of designating the eminent Kashmir freedom movement leader Syed Salahud din, head of Muttahida Jehad Council – engaged in the peaceful struggle for liberation of the homeland from forced Indian occupation, they added.

The rallies made it clear that the kashmiris indigenous freedom movement in the bleeding Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir Valley was purely for the sake of the liberation of their motherland from Indian clutches purely under the spirit of United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir. They also called upon the US democrats and policymakers to influence upon the US President to immediately withdraw his said decision – which he took, in haste, mere to appease his ‘’customer” Modi, they observed.

In Mirpur, AJK’s major city next to the State capital town of Muzaffarabad, the rally was jointly arranged by local branch of AJK Jamaat e Islami with the coordination of various social, political, religious and human rights organizations as well as other representative forums of the people from all shades of public opinion.

The rally passed through various city streets chanting slogans against India, Israel and the United States for their nefarious abortive attempts to portray Kashmiris struggle for freedom and its leaders terrorists and terrorism in the external world.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-American, anti-Indian and pro freedom slogans and chanted slogans in favor of Syed Salahuddinand Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

“India and America live in the paradise of fools if they assume succeeding to defame Kashmiris just and principled struggle for the achievement of their internationally-acknowledged right to self determination in line with the UN resolutions”, speakers said.