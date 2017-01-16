AJK President to interact with EU forum, MEPs next month

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan would visit European Headquarters Brussels next month.

Kashmir Council EU (KC-EU) headed by Mr Ali Raza Syed has invited the president on a three-day visit to Belgium.

During his stay in Brussels, the President Masood Khan would have meetings with high ranking European officials including authorities of EU Commission and EU parliamentarians.

He would also participate in a conference titled; “Kashmir Conflict and International Opinion” at EU parliament in Brussels on 7th February. The conference would be arranged by Kashmir Council EU with collaboration of Friends of Kashmir Group in EU parliament.

Visit of AJK’s President to Brussels which would take place a day after Kashmir Solidarity Day, is being considered an important event.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Mr Ali Raza Syed said, the visit would have positive results in connection with Kashmir issue.

He urged EU to play effective role on Kashmir issue. “EU is an important block and we expect EU to use its influence in order to stop atrocities against Kashmiris for a suitable resolution of Kashmir problem according to wishes of Kashmiris.