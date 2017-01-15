AJK President seeks UN’s role for Kashmir dispute settlement

Kashmiris made history thru continuous struggle for independence: Masood

Islamabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan on Saturday said the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) had made history through continuous struggle for independence over last 70 years and they would succeed in their noble cause due to their determination and dedication.

Addressing a conference here on the Kashmir issue -‘Challenges and way forward’, he that Pakistan would continue diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiri people for their right to self- determination.

‘Owing successful policies of Pakistan, the Kashmir issue is part of UN Security Council’s agenda which can be discussed there through a single letter or phone,’ he added. He urged the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to play its role for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The AJK President said some 700,000 Indian armymen were in IOK to suppress Kashmiris’ voice for independence, but they had been unsuccessful to deter the youth.

Pakistan’s case for Kashmir at the United Nations and Human Rights Council was very much legal and India felt great pressure after the last speech of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the UN Security Council, he added.

Kashmir, he said, was a test case for the world conscience as the people of Kashmir were committed not to give up their struggle for independence come what may.

Sardar Masood appreciated the role of Kashmir freedom movement leadership and said Pakistan under a well thought-out strategy was taking concrete steps to attract international attention towards the gross human rights violations in IOK and for projecting the Kashmir issue in its real perspective.

He said puppet governments in IOK had been suppressing the freedom loving Kashmiris for last 70 years, but they were determined demanding a free and fair plebiscite there.

The AJK President said Azad Kashmir would be made an exemplary state through good governance, economic prosperity, strong infrastructure, quality education, better health facilities and promotion of tourism industry.

He said the AJK had a major share in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, which would consequently bring development in the region. The motorway from Mansehra, Muzaffarabad, Mangla and Mirpur had been approved as part of the CPEC, he added.

Former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood said Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control had rendered great sacrifices for independence.—APP