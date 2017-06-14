AJK President condemns Indian shelling on civilians

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Tatta Pani and Mandhol sector. He paid rich tribute to Asad Ali and Waqar Ahmed who embraced shahadat due to Indian shelling.

‘’Indian shelling aimed at targeting civilian population on the LoC was a flagrant violation of international law’’, he said

The President AJK termed the Indian terrorism in the IOK as attack on humanity. He expressed distress over the silence of international community on carnage in Kashmir by Indian brute forces.

In a press statement issued here, he said that barbarism has been let loose on Kashmiri people in the holy month of Ramzan. ‘’Kashmiris are targeted by state terrorism for seeking their inalienable right of self-determination’’ he pointed out

Sardar Masood Khan said that the people of IOK should not be considered alone and isolated adding that Indian forces were targeting and killing the youth mercilessly.

The President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the occupation forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir are pushing youth towards militancy and armed resistance by threatening them with punitive military measures.

“The movement of the people of Kashmir is indigenous and peaceful. India is denying Kashmiri youth and Kashmiri freedom leaders the political space they need by choking off all channels of communication”, he said

The President of Azad Kashmir added that India has launched a two pronged attack. It’s killing Kashmiris in IOK with impunity which is a war on mass scale against unarmed civilians; and simultaneously it has mounted fourth generation warfare against Pakistan, it’s people and it’s institutions. “This twin warfare must end if we want to see peace and stability in region”, he said.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan are demanding dialogue and diplomacy while India was pushing militarism and state terrorism.—INP