AJK Police officer remembered

Mirpur

The 41st Death Anniversary of Mohammad Yasin Khan (Shaheed), an ex-SSP of Mirpur, was observed with due solemnity and reverence but with simplicity here on Saturday.

This great and highly-talented personality Muhammad Yasin Khan, having the long distinguished career being a seasoned and most intelligent police officer of AJK Police Service, lost his life during the performance of his official duties at the quite young age of 43 – in a fatal road accident at Rawat, on way back to Mirpur from Rawalpindi after attending an official meeting at Poonch House, (then Rawalpindi-based Camp Office of the AJK government, on February 11, 1976.

Speakers at a special prayer meeting here on Saturday paid rich tributes to the departed legendary officer of Azad Jammu & Kashmir police who attained the distinctions through successful investigations into various cases of local, national and international repute because of his exceptional and full command on the professional intellect, of the chief investigating officer, on the part of the AJK police to probe into the cases including the famous hijacking case of an Indian airliner “GANGA” in 1971 to Lahore.

Speakers including visiting Kashmiri expatriates leader Abid Qureshi, senior journalists Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Kamran Abid Bukhari, ex-member AJK CPLC A.H.Rao, social workers Khawaja Shahid Mahmood, Arbab Asif and others said that the meritorious life-long services to the masses by late Muhammad Yasin Khan in the ranks of AJK police in various parts of AJK would always be remembered and which were ever-lasting source of inspiration and guidance for the serving and upcoming police personnel, they added.

The participants offered fateha for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.—APP