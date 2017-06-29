AJK PM wants removal of President Trump’s remark on Salahuddin

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (ajk)

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the United States decision designating Chairman Muthidah Jehad Council Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist and urged for cancellation of President Donald Trump’s executive order immediately as freedom movement in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was purely accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Addressing news conference in the State’s capital town late Wednesday, the AJK Prime Minister maintained that State of Jammu and Kashmir was not a part of India.