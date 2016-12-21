AJK PM, Punjab CM slam Indian brutalities on unarmed Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad Tuesday. Both the leaders strongly condemned Indian brutalities on unarmed Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir. The Chief Minister said that Indian forces have unleashed a reign of terror against Kashmiri people but it cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris and deprive them of their right of self-determination. He said that international community should take notice of the brutalities of Indian armed forces in Occupied Kashmir. He said that Indian army cannot deny Kashmiris of their fundamental right of self-determination through the use of force.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has raised Kashmir issue at every level and he is deeply interested in progress and development of Azad Kashmir. Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government is providing huge funds for the programmes aimed at provision of basic amenities to the people of Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said that Kashmiri youth are rendering supreme sacrifices for freedom. He said that Kashmirs are struggling for their just right and the new generation of Kashmiries has infused a new spirit in freedom movement.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has forcefully raised Kashmir issue in General Assembly. He said that the aim of PML-N government is welfare of the common man and development of all areas without any discrimination.