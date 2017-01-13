AJK PM lauds Fed Govt Rs125b package

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan disclosed on Thursday that Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif has approved billions of rupees for the speedy development of AJK to turn the liberated territory a true model welfare state besides immediately meeting the financial crises, the AJK was facing with.

Talking to the media in the AJK’s metropolis on Thursday, Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir across Muzaffarabad to Srinagar have welcomed the great gesture of allocating at least Rs. 125 billion package for the speedy progress and uplift of AJK/

AJK Prime Minister continued that Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir had rejected Indian Rs.800 billion package.

PM Farooq Haider said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif approved an increase in development funds of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from eleven to twenty one billion rupees.

He said PML-N Government will fulfill its all promises made with the people of Azad Kashmir during the election campaign.

Raja Farooq Haider said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during his recent visit to Muzaffarabad had agreed and approved AJK government’s demands, including increase in development and non development budget to overcome financial crisis, declaring AJK part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, providing financial resources for the construction of 1450 kilometer long roads, construction of Lower Topa Muzaffarabad Expressway, upgradition of Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Road, construction of Shunter Nullah Tunnel under the CPEC and increase of AJK’s share in federal taxes.

He said, on the direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif AJK government shall get total Rs 3.85 billion from federal government including ,on account of its outstanding funds from Kashmir Council soon.

The PM said construction work on 692 educational institutions affected by the 2005 earthquake going to be stared soon.

He said approval has been accorded of Excise and Taxation Department and Department of Accountant General to handed over to the AJK government to increase the revenue of the state.

He said in water usage charge and taxes head AJK will get recourses of additional 15 billions.