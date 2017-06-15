AJK PM inaugurates PTCL Charji 4G LTE service

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PTCL, Pakistan’s leading ICT and Broadband service provider, has launched the Charji 4G LTE service in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK). PTCL is the first operator offering next-generation wireless 4G LTE service in AJK. The service is already available to PTCL customers in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad,

To formally mark commencement of the service in AJK, a ceremony was held in Muzaffarabad, which was attended by Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir, President & CEO, PTCL, Dr. Daniel Ritz, Mushtaq Minhas, Minister for Information Technology & Tourism, AJK, Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister for Planning & Development, AJK, Mansoor Qadir Dar, Secretary IT, AJK, Sikandar Naqi, Chief Business Development Officer, PTCL, Adnan Shahid, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL along with members of business community and other officials representing AJK Government and PTCL.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir said, “Rapid expansion of internet holds substantial promise for the growth and economic prosperity of our region. The region of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, with a young population, offers an ideal place to introduce fast internet services. I am happy to note that PTCL has launched high-speed internet in our region and we expect the company to further expand its services to cover the entire AJK. Our people have a large number of their family members living outside the country and provision of internet services shall benefit them largely to connect with their loved ones in a better way. The areas of education, health, commerce and trade, all shall benefit from internet access to information, developing individuals and households alike.”

Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “It is a matter of great pleasure for PTCL to launch state-of-the-art Charji 4G LTE services in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. PTCL has a legacy of serving the nation for the last 70 years. We are committed to linking AJK with the rest of the world and this launch of Charji 4G LTE services is another forward step in this direction. We will soon introduce more services here as part of our vision of introducing progressive and advanced telecommunication services throughout the country.”

“We aim to work with the vision of the AJK Government of building a progressive and advanced region by meeting its connectivity and digital requirements in both fixed line and wireless services,” he added further.

Charji offers ultra-high speed connectivity which allows the customers to enjoy faster web browsing, HD video streaming, instantaneous music and picture downloads, uninterrupted online gaming sessions and much more. CharJi Wingle (USB Powered Hotspot) and CharJi Cloud (battery powered MiFi) are sleek and pocket-friendly devices which connect up to 10 devices over WiFi.

The Charji packages start from Rs.1,000 per month with a maximum volume slab of 75 GB and cater to every need and lifestyle. Also, customers purchasing the CharJi device in Ramzan will get double the volume on every recharge for the next 6 months.