AJK to have modern telecommunication system: Farooq

Islamabad

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Thursday said that AJK would have modern telecommunication system while 3G and 4G would also be introduced in the liberated territory.

Talking to PTV, he said that launching ceremony of 3G and 4G system would be held in May. The power projects executed in the area would be completed soon, he added. The steps had been taken to promote tourism, he stated.

The measures had been taken to bring improvement in the health sector, Farooq Haider remarked.

The AJK PM said all out efforts were being made to promote Kashmiri culture.

He said that food authority system was being strengthened for the benefit of the people.

To a question he said that international community should take notice of Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.—APP