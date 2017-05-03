AJK kicks off mass free medical emergency services for common man

Altaf hamid rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan kicked off the “24 Hours Free Medical Emergency Services” in AJK by inaugurating the services at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in the State’s Metropolis late Tuesday.

Farooq Haider declared on this occasion that first phase of the gigantic mass welfare project for the delivery of free medical facilities to the people of AJK close to their doorstep was the manifestation of the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony at AIMS the Prime Minister said that these services has been started in 10 districts headquarters hospitals of AJK where all life saving drugs(free of cost)and medical staff would be available for the patients.

He said 297 new posts and Rs.160.00 millions has been provided for the execution of this mega project.

Minister for Health Dr.Najeeb Naqi,Secretary Health Maj.Gen. Khalid Hussain Asad, Director for emergency services Shifa International Hospital Islamabad Dr.Abdul Salam also addressed the ceremony

Elaborating the free medical services, Haider said 280 new posts of nurses also been created for this project as nurses were short as compared to doctors in hospitals.

The Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider formally inaugurated these services and congratulated the people of Azad Kashmir for having the best Medicare facilities at their door steps.

He said for emergency services in the hospitals separated centres have been setup where all life saving drugs will be available free of cost.

On the directions of the Prime Minister the Minister for Health ensured the execution of this project. The Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that 950 new posts have been created to meet the requirements of the staff in all public sector hospitals in AJK.

Raja Farooq Haider said the government has launched number of programs to improve healthcare services in Azad Kashmir despite limited resources.

He said infrastructure of health department has upgraded and free emergency services has started in the State today and these services also started in other districts of AJK and these services would be expended to Tehsil level as well.

He said government has signed an agreement with a pharmaceutical company to provide free treatment and medicines to patients suffering from Cancer a few months back.

The AJK Prime Minister said over nine hundred vacancies have been created under Health Package to overcome the shortage of staff in government run hospitals.

The Prime Minister further said for the first time in the history of Azad Kashmir patients of blood cancer diseases are being provided free of cost medicines of international standard.

He said that free emergency medical service is launched today is gift for the masses under which the State would provide healthcare services to the patients round the clock.

He further said that education and health are main focussed sectors of the government.

He said all teachers who had lower educational qualification than graduation would be retired by giving them golden handshake.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has accorded approval for the provision of new air ambulance for AJK and air ambulance service would be started in AJK soon.

He said that 7 members of AJK Legislative Assembly from Muzaffarabad division has agreed to surrender Rs.2.5 million each from their allocated developmental budget for the CMH Muzaffarabad.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development Noreen Arif,Minister for Rehabilitation Nasir Dar,Additional Chief Secretary Farhat Ali Mir,Secretary Information, Tourism and IT Mansoor Qadir Dar, Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal and other prominent personalities and officials were also present on the occasion.