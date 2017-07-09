AJK Hurriyet leaders remember Burhan Wani

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter of Hurriyet leaders organized a rally in Islamabad to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Burhan Wani along with his two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter on July 8, last year.

The protesters on the occasion were carrying portraits of martyred Burhan Wani and banners and placards inscribed with anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

They also raised high-pitched slogans in favour of freedom and against the Indian bondage.The Hurriyet leaders addressing the rally said that martyr Burhan Wani had added a new page in the ongoing freedom movement. They said by killing people and committing crimes against the humanity in the occupied Kashmir, the India cannot stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris.

They said Burhan Wani’s martyrdom has added a new page in the ongoing resistance movement and added the way Burhan Wani highlighted the freedom struggle of Kashmir across the world and gave a new direction to the movement is a guide for our coming generations.

The Hurriyet leaders said that the killing of Burhan Wai triggered a mass uprising that continues till now. During the period, 156 civilian protesters have been killed, 19,456 have been injured and the eyesight of over 3,000 youth has been damaged by the pellets fired by Indian forces, they deplored.

They said that the killings and other human rights violations by the Indian forces could not weaken the freedom sentiment of Kashmiri people and reiterated the pledge of Kashmiris to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.