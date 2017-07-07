AJK Govt to provide all possible facilities to tourists

Mirpur (Ajk)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Kohala entry/Exit point while driving to Islamabad and met with tourists and inquired about the facilities presented by the government. The Prime Minister spent some time with the tourists and inquired about the behavior of the local police, administration and other staff members of the concerned departments.While talking to the tourists the prime minister said that the AJK is a wonderful place enriched with attractive natural potential to visit besides to enjoy the pleasant weather of the State.Haider termed the tourists as the guests of the State and said the tourists would be provided best facilities so they could make their trips memorable.Prime Minister ordered various departments for the provision of all facilities to the tourists.—APP