AJ&K govt to facilitate China Three Gorges to complete hydro electric projects

Chinese delegation calls on President Sardar Masood Khan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation from China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Limited (CSAIL) a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) called upon Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to apprise him on the ongoing hydro-electric projects in AJ&K.

The delegation was headed by Mr. Qin Quobin, CEO and Mr. NA Zuberi, COO. Details on the developments relating to the Kohala and Korat Hydropower Projects were extensively discussed.

The President expressed his desire for the early completion of the two projects which, he said, would highly benefit both the people of AJ&K and Pakistan. He further assured that the AJ&K Government will facilitate CTGC in any manner for the satisfactory completion of the projects.

Mr. Qin informed that the CTGC endeavors to provide electricity from the two projects at competitive tariffs which will help provide affordable electricity to the masses. He also assured that CTGC will actively engage in its CSR activities by training permanent staff from the locals, creating auxiliary jobs, uplift of local schools, health units and construction of necessary infrastructure. Provisionally acquired land for construction purposes of the projects will also be developed and handed over to the AJ&K Government.

The President also emphasized the need of such development projects in order to help open new avenues for investment in AJ&K. He thanked the Chinese Government for its sincere commitments in the development and betterment of the region.