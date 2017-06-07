AJK fully supports unflinching Kashmir Policy of Pakistan: Raja Farooq Haider

Mirpur (ajk)

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Monday said that the government and the people of Azad Kashmir fully support Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Kashmir policy. Talking to media along with members of AJK Cabinet and parliamentary

party on Monday, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums.

Raja Farooq Haider said his government was grateful to PM Nawaz Sharif

for doubling our development budget to Rs22 billion. He urged all political parties of Pakistan to unite on the issue of Kashmir. He said it is time that the long-standing issue of Kashmir should be raised at the UN Security Council.

The Prime Minister said he respects all institutions of Pakistan. He said that political parties should wait for the 2018 elections and

refrain from creating chaos in the country. He said there should be peaceful transition of power to strengthen democracy in the country. He said the people of Kashmir will fully support PML-N in the next general elections.

Raja Farooq Haider said India wants to escalate situation on the Line of

Control by targeting the civilian population there. He said India wants displacement of over half million population living along the LOC, but the valiant forces of Pakistan are effectively foiling the enemy’s move.

He said the AJK Government will not leave any stone unturned to mitigate the sufferings of the people living along the LOC.—APP