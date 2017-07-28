AJK CJ urges officers to perform duties with honesty

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Chauhdary Muhammad Ibrahim Zia has said that government employees are our assets. All employees should work for supremacy of law and justice to facilitate the masses.

While addressing to newly inducted Assistant Commissioners of DMG here on Thursday, Chief Justice urged ACs to perform their duties with hard work, integrity and professional competencies.

CJ said that all newly appointed officer should make philanthropy as their slogan and serve humanity to maintain faith of public towards government and institutions.

Chaudhary Ibrahim Zia said,” everyone should perform their duties without any discrimination of region, race and religion, administration works as a bridge between government and general public and they are the representatives of government, perform your duties without any political influence.”

“ Law is equal to all, and its implication in society is core responsibility of administration, if they become good problem solver then lessen case will be filed in courts, weak system makes a feeble state”. he added.