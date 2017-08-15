AJK celebrates Pakistan Independence day

Altaf Hamid Rao

Muzaffarabad

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Monday with traditional national zeal and fervor and in a befitting manner coupled with the renewal of the pledge that the Kashmiris would continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination till it reach to its logical end besides to serve for the security, stability, prosperity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques across AJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of the Islamic republic of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination through the liberation of the occupied territory from the long Indian subjugation.

The National flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir were the hall mark of this national day of exceptional importance.

It was a public holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion. The day dawned with special prayers, at fajr, for the safety, security, stability, integrity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all other district headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, besides Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Jhelum valley and Neelum valley districts

The flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages. The national flag of Pakistan were also hoisted on all private and public buildings. A great enthusiasm was witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazars for displaying on their chests besides for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles to mark the Pakistan independence Day celebrations.

All the three stations of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs depicting the unprecedented importance of the independence day in the backdrop of the historic Pakistan movement.