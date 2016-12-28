AJK CDC approves Rs711m uplift projects

Mirpur (Ajk)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) on Tuesday accorded approval of Rs. 711.749 million four mega developmental projects of Forests department and Information Technology (IT) Board, it was officially announced. Three of the approved projects of the State Forests department included Integrated Community based Watershed Management System for Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Mirpur and Computerization of Land Record of Diheerkot, Jhelum Valley (Hattian Bala) and Dadyal sub divisions. The CDC, met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the capital town, discussed different agenda items and formally accorded the approval of the projects accordingly. On this occasion the AJK Prime Minister said that Azad Jammu Kashmir was the defense line of Pakistan and speedy development in all spheres of life the liberated territory was compared to that in the bleeding vale of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He directed that transparency must be maintained in all the projects. “Forests are our national assets, and conservation of forests be ensured through inclusive of local community in safety campaign”, he said.—APP