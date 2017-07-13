AJK cabinet reposes confidence in PM

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur

AJ&K Cabinet on Wednesday reposed full confidence in Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif following JIT report on Panama papers, an official statement said. The cabinet admired Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s efforts for putting the country on road to progress and prosperity. Members of cabinet met under the chairmanship of the AJK acting Prime Minister Choudhary Tariq Farooq in the state’s metropolis on Wednesday. The cabinet, the statement said, expressed concern over activities of such elements bent upon to create uncertainty and anarchy in the country and urged all political forces to focus on election 2018 and let the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to utilize all his energies for the progress and development of the country.

