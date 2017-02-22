AJK cabinet lambasts India for massive human rights abuses

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir cabinet Wednesday vehemently condemned the massive human rights abuses by the Indian occupational forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The cabinet appreciated the popularly-elected PML (N) government of AJK for bringing AJK on the path of speedy progress and prosperity besides the good governance – the manifestation of the pre-election commitment to the people of AJK.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Wednesday met in the State’s capital city with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair. Senior minister Ch Tariq Farooq – besides other cabinet colleagues including Raja Nisar Ahmed,Dr.Najeeb Naqi,Sardar Mir Akber,Mushtaq Minhas,Sardar Farooq Sakandir , Barrister Iftikhar Gillani , Noreen Arif, Ch Muhammad Saeed, Nasir Dar,Chief Secretary of AJK and other high ranking officials attended the meeting.

Later on, an AJK government spokesman told the media Wednesday evening that the cabinet unanimously passed the following resolutions :-

The cabinet strongly condemned the blasts that rocked Lahore and Sehwan Sharif said such cowardly acts cannot deter the resolve of the nation to stand against terrorism and our government is committed to root out this menace.

The cabinet said perpetrators of terror attacks at sacred places were the enemies of humanity and national development and they were destined to fail.

The cabinet also extended condolences to the families of the victims of the deadliest terrorist attacks.

The cabinet congratulated the Pakistan Navy for its biannually-held multinational AMAN 2017 naval exercise. The exercise involved 37 countries with nine nations–Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan and Russia–participating with warships or aircraft.

The cabinet also congratulated the Pakistan military on successful flight test of a new medium range ballistic missile (MRBM), The test involved the successful launch of the surface-to-surface MRBM Ababeel, capable of carrying multiple warheads using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle technology (MIRV). The new missile purportedly has a maximum range of 2,200 kilometers (1,367 miles).

The cabinet strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of Control (LoC)and condoled with the families of the martyrs. The cabinet said that Indian recent violation across LoC was an attempt to divert world attention from its atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian forces.

The cabinet said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vigorously pleaded the case of occupied Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly and will continue efforts for resolving Kashmir issue.