AJK Assembly building to reflect history: Ahsan

Muzaffarabad

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the building of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly would be built of historical nature and suggested that services of well reputed contractor should be sought to complete the project within stipulated time.

The Federal Minister expressed these views during a briefing held in this regard here on Tuesday. The Meeting was organized by AJK Planning and Development in P&D Committee Hall. Besides others the Minister for Planning and Development Dr. Najib Naqi, Deputy Speaker AJK Assembly Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Secretary Planning and Development Khawaja Ahsan and other concerned authorities were also present in the meeting.

The Federal Minister said national level projects and other structures are of vital importance and priority should be given to quality to complete such significant projects within the time frame.

He said timely provision of funds, well reputed contractor and project management was imperative for completion of the qualitative and durable projects. The Secretary Physical Planning and Housing Malik Israr on the occasion briefed the Federal Minister and described about the design and planning of the Assembly’s building.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said an amount of Rs.2.44 billion have been provided for the construction of AJK assembly building and directed that the building should be constructed of historical nature. He said national level projects should be completed in transparent manner and quality should be maintained at all cost.—APP