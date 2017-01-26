AJK Acting PM, Minister KA&GB discuss HRs violations in IOK

Islamabad

Acting Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhry Tariq Farooq called on the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgi-Baltistan (KA&GB), Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir here on Thursday and discussed the overall security situation of the region with particular reference to the unabated human rights violations by Indian Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir condemned the nefarious designs of Indian authorities for changing the demography of Indian occupied Kashmir. He said it is deplorable that India who claims to be the so called biggest democracy of the world is celebrating the republic day in a situation when it has been denying the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions for holding free and impartial plebiscite in IOK for last seven decades. Moreover the Indian forces are playing havoc with precious lives of innocent Kashmiris on daily basis.

Acting PM AJK and Federal Minister agreed that brutal use of force by the Indian authorities cannot suppress the birth right demand of Kashmiris for self-determination.—INP