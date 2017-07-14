Ajax’s Nouri suffered serious, permanent brain damage after collapse

The Hague

The Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has suffered serious and permanent brain damage after collapsing during a friendly, the club have said. Nouri required emergency treatment from paramedics on the field and the 20-year-old was eventually airlifted to hospital after collapsing with around 20 minutes remaining against Werder Bremen in Zillertal, Austria, on Saturday.

“Ajax are deeply saddened by the news that Appie Nouri has been diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage,” the club wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones in this difficult time.”

Nouri made 15 appearances for Ajax’s first team last season, including three in the Europa League, and scored on his senior debut in a 5-0 win against Willem II in the KNVB-Beker.

The Ajax chief executive, Edwin van der Sar, their former goalkeeper, told the club’s website: “This is the worst possible news. It’s terrible. We feel enormously for his parents, siblings and other relatives.

“The blow is also hard for Ajax, although we knew we might have to consider this scenario. These have been uncertain days, and lots of people in different way have sympathised with his situation. That is greatly appreciated.

“Abdelhak has such great talent, but unfortunately we will never know how far his star would have reached if this had not happened to him.”—AFP