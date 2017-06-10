Aizaz meets Nita Lowey, discusses Pak achievements

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Aizaz Chaudhry met Democrat Representative Nita Lowey from New York and ranking member of the House of Appropriations Committee, on Thursday. According to a message recieved here from New York, he discussed with Nita Lowey bilateral cooperation in economic, social and security areas. The ambassador briefed Rep Nita Lowey (D-NY) on Pakistan’s economic development and counter-terrorism efforts. He also briefed the Congresswoman on reconstruction work underway in FATA. Pakistan was building schools and health facilities in tribal areas that would benefit common people, he added. Pakistan, he said, had made phenomenal progress in improving security and economy over last three years. —APP