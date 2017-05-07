Aizaz discusses Pak-Afghan situation with McMaster

Washington

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani government, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry called on the National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. McMaster on Thursday afternoon at the White House.

This was Ambassador’s first Cabinet level interaction after presenting Credentials to President Trump late April.

According to the statement bilateral relations were discussed in wake of NSA’s recent visit to Pakistan during the meeting. “Peace in Afghanistan and broader regional stability also came under discussion”.

The Ambassador informed the NSA that his visit to Pakistan was useful for both sides to better understand each other’s perspective on issues of mutual interest. “Peace in Afghanistan was a high priority for Pakistan especially to consolidate the gains made in our enduring fight against terrorism.”

“The Ambassador also briefed the NSA about prospects of economic engagement between the two countries and the investment opportunities emerging in Pakistan after the economic turnaround.

This environment, Ambassador noted, is ideal for investment by the foreign companies including the US in energy and infrastructure development. Noting Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, the NSA underscored the need for continued cooperation for a stable and prosperous region.”