Aizaz Ch for promoting Pakistan soft image

Washington

Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry has stressed the need to forge new links through Pakistani Americans particularly younger generation to promote the soft image of Pakistan. Ambassador Chaudhry was speaking at an Iftar Diner he hosted in honor of DC based Pakistani Journalists at his residence.

The Ifar-Dinner was very well-attended by the Correspondents from mainstream print & electronic media. While talking to media persons, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry urged the Washington based Pakistani journalists to radiate the message of peace, love and hope by acting as a bridge between Pakistan and the US to further strengthen bilateral relations. — INP