Aizaz Ch new ambassador to US

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry has been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, said a statement released from the Foreign Office.

Chaudhry will assume his new role in March 2017.

Chaudhry’s career as a foreign service officer spans 36 years of multilateral and bilateral experience, added the FO statement.

He has been serving as the foreign secretary of Pakistan since December 2013, and has previously served as the spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chaudhry has served as additional foreign secretary of UN and disarmament affairs, and as director general of relations with South Asian countries.

Chaudhry’s other overseas assignments include Pakistan’s deputy permanent representative to the UN in New York and has also previously served as ambassador to the Netherlands. Earlier this week, Tehmina Janjua was appointed Chaudhry’s successor by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Janjua, the first woman appointed to the Foreign Office’s top post, was long considered a favourite for the position. She is expected to assume her new duties after Chaudhry moves to the US as the ambassador.