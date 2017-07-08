Aizaz advises students to promote positive Pak image

Washington

A 10-member delegation of young Pakistani female students, sponsored by the Summer Sisters Program, called on the Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry at Embassy of Pakistan Friday. Under the Summer Sisters Program, the US Pakistan Women’s Council helps lower-to-middle income Pakistani High School Girls explore new education & career options in pre-college programs at top US Colleges & Universities. Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry warmly welcomed the Pakistani students and greatly appreciated Summers Sister Program for providing tremendous exposure to the young female students.

While speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said Pakistan & US had enjoyed historic relations spanning over seven decades and Pakistan is deeply interested in further strengthening the relations. The Student Exchange Programs promote people-to-people contact and act as a bridge in further cementing bilateral relations, he added.

While appreciating the confidence and conviction of the young Pakistani students, Ambassador Chaudhry remarked that Pakistani women are very intelligent, committed & passionate about their country. He urged the young students to work hard and give their share in connecting Pakistan with the rest of the world by promoting positive image of the country.—INP