Aisam bags ATP doubles title

Auckland

Pakistan Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, on winning the ASB Classic crown on Saturday, said that all his hard work last year finally paid off.

Qureshi, paired with Poland’s Marcin Matkowski, had triumphed 1-6, 6-2 (10-3) over the Israel-US duo of Janathan Erlich and Scott Lipsky.

The Polish and Pakistani pairing was unbeatable in the second set tie-breaker, winning seven points on the trot before holding its nerve to win 10-3.

“This win goes a long way. Last year I had a pretty tough season as I made it to a few finals but never won the title,” Qureshi told DawnNews.

“It is a good beginning to 2017,” he added.

Paired for the first time in Auckland, the two veterans both hope they can reunite later in the ATP doubles campaign. They may also meet up in Melbourne next week for a celebratory meal.

“Every time I ask Marcin, he usually has other partners chosen,” said Queshi, adding that he was very happy that this time around Marcin had chosen to pair with him.

Haq said that all the hard work he had put last year and in the pre-season warm-up has paid off.

“I played really well this week and am really happy to get this first title of the year. I dedicate this win to my family, my country and to the fans who believed in me and still do,” Qureshi added.

Talking about his future plans, he said that, “Australian Open is starting next week and I am looking forward to that. I am confident that I can achieve more for the country next week as well.”

“It has been a great week,” Qureshi concluded happily.—Agencies