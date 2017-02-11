Air strikes thwart major attack plan, kill 60 Taliban

7 die, 20 wounded in Lashkargah suicide blast

Kabul/Lashkargah

At least 60 Taliban insurgents have been killed in a series of air strikes in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

The insurgents were planning to launch a major attack on Sanging district.

The provincial government officials, including the provincial governor, deputy provincial intelligence chief, and the commander of 215th Corps of the Afghan Army briefed the media about the latest development during a press conference in Helmand on Saturday.

Khaama Press quoted the officials, as saying that hundreds of fighters were called from the other provinces and districts by the Taliban after one of their largest attack on Sangin was repulsed nearly two weeks ago.

According to the officials, the security forces were keeping a watch on the Taliban insurgents and thwarted their offensive on Sangin by killing nearly 60 of them.

Meanwhile, a suicide bomber killed seven people and wounded 20 others outside a bank in the capital city of Afghanistan’s Helmand province on Saturday, the governor’s office said.

The bomber detonated an explosives-packed car next to an Afghan army vehicle as soldiers arrived at a bank in Lashkargah to collect their pay, the Helmand governor’s spokesman, Omar Zwak, said.

Among the dead were four civilians and three soldiers. Sixteen civilians and four soldiers were wounded, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban have seized large areas of Helmand and have often threatened Lashkargah.

Hundreds of international troops are stationed in Helmand as part of the NATO-led effort to train and support Afghan security forces, which have struggled to contain a growing insurgency. At least one American special forces soldier was wounded in fighting there this week.

To the north of Lashkargah, a local official said an American military air strike killed a number of civilians in a recent bombing in Sangin district.

US military spokesman Capt Bill Salvin said that US jets had conducted strikes in Sangin in the past few weeks.

While US forces had “no evidence that civilians were killed in these strikes”, Salvin said the command would investigate the claims. “We take every precaution to prevent and mitigate civilian casualties and we take every allegation seriously.”—ANI/Reuters