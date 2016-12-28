Air crashes take place globally

Waqas Mirza

Islamabad

The PIA plane crash in Havelian led to the death of 48 passengers including the crew. Former singer-turned evangelist Junaid Jamshed was one of those who lost life including his wife and DC Chitral Osama Ahmed Warraich. Jamshed’s passing away has led to an outpouring of grief, support and reminiscences of his past (as singer) on social media. While we have many differences that drive us apart, our tragedy is shared and we are one at tragic times.

The crash requires a thorough revisit of safety standards of the national airline. A quick review of major plane crashes in Pakistan reveals that PIA has been involved in eight out of the sixteen major crashes that took place in the country since 1965. However, PIA should not be blamed squarely for air accidents as air crashes happen around the world. A few days ago a Russian plane fell into the Sea and killed all the 92 people on board. There are even more tragic air accidents. While one can pin it to bad luck, the element of human error undoubtedly has a role to play. With this crash, the national flag carrier will be painted as a disaster-prone airline of the world, confirming what international studies have been saying since 2014.