Air Chief enquires after health of injured

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman on second day of Eid visited Jinnah Hospital Lahore and met the burn victims of Ahmedpur East incident. He enquired after health of the injured, expressed solidarity with their families and prayed for quick recovery of the injured, according to PAF press release. While talking to victims and their families, the Air Chief said that PAF and the entire nation stand shoulder to shoulder by the victims and families of tragic incident. He also ensured that the PAF would continue to provide assistance to the injured and their families. Later, the injured were shifted to the Burn Centre of Jinnah Hospital for better medical care.—APP

