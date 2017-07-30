AIP based on principles of agri research development

Islamabad

National Maize Travelling Seminar (CIMMYT-PARC) was recently held at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) at Islamabad. While addressing to the Seminar participants, Dr. Yusuf Zafar (T.I) Chairman PARC said, on behalf of PARC, I would like to congratulate all to conclude successfully the National Maize Travelling Seminar-2017, which is a remarkable and fruitful event in Pakistan’s Maize Sector Development.

He said that Agricultural Innovation Program (AIP) is an effort based on the principles of Agricultural Research Development.

It aims to improve the practices and livelihood of farming communities with a special focus on smallholder farmers of Pakistan. The increased agricultural productivity will improve the overall economy of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Director General, NARCalso expressed his views and said that he would like to congratulate Maize Scientists who worked really hard to make the Maize Seed Sector strong, bringing years of research to Pakistan through CIMMYT’s Maize parental seeds.—PR