AIOU’s new academic session begins today

Staff Reporter

New academic session (admissions autumn 2017) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin on August 1 (Tuesday), with a number of new educational programs.The new programs include PhD elementary teachers’ education, PhD (History), MS Pubic Nitration and BS Accounting and Finance.

The University was running over 100 academic programs from Matric to PhD-level. Besides these, there are diploma and short-courses as well. During the last two and half year, altogether 23 new academic programs were introduced to cover wide-range of disciplines relating to country’s socio-economic development.

This was in line with new initiatives undertaken by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui expanding the scope of education, as per the need of the society. The University has four Faculties relating to Sciences, social Sciences, Education and Islamic Studies and each one was coming up with new programs of public interest.

The new admissions are both for continuing and fresh students to be continued till September 5. The University’s 44 regional offices all over the country have been advised to provide all possible assistance and guidance to inspiring applicants in the admission process.

Online admission forms will also be available to facilitate the students.